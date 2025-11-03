Anduril’s YFQ-44A successfully completes first flight test

Anduril’s YFQ-44A ‘Fury’ Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) has completed its first flight for the US Air Force’s (USAF) CCA Increment 1 programme, the USAF announced on 31 October.

According to Anduril, the CCA conducted its first semi-autonomous flight from a California test location. All of its taxi and flight tests will continue to be semi-autonomous, the company added, under “an operator ‘on the loop’ but not in it”. Its YFQ-44A progressed from clean sheet design to first semi-autonomous flight in 556 days.

This CCA is the second to conduct flight testing after General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) announced its CCA’s