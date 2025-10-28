Airbus to position Eurofighter Typhoon for Portugal’s F-16 replacement requirement
Airbus has signed a memorandum of understanding with Portuguese Cluster for Aeronautics, Space and Defence Industries (AED Cluster Portugal) to look at cooperation opportunities, against the backdrop of Portugal’s F-16A/B fleet replacement requirement.
According to Airbus, the MoU will form a base in which to position the Eurofighter Typhoon as a “truly European” solution that could replace Portugal’s ageing F-16 fleet.
“In a time where European sovereignty and industrial autonomy is at the forefront of our strategy, Airbus strongly believes that the Eurofighter is the best option for this replacement,” said Jose Luis de Miguel, head of the European region
