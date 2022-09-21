AeroVironment will supply Puma 3 AE sUAS to two US-allied nations

AeroVironment announced on 20 September that the company has received two firm-fixed-price US DoD FMS contracts worth $20.868 million to provide Puma 3 All Environment (AE) small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) to two unnamed allied nations.

The deal also comprises the supply of initial spares packages, training and contractor logistics support.

Although the details about the allied nations were not disclosed, the company pointed out that the customers are among the more than 50 allied governments employing AeroVironment’s UASs.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Puma 3 AE sUAS is part of the inventory of armed Forces in New Zealand, Ukraine, UK, US and Uzbekistan.

Puma 3 AE SUAS is a multi-mission capable, rugged, low-cost, man-portable, easy-to-operate system which provides tactical reconnaissance capabilities for land and maritime operations.

It has a wingspan of 9.2ft (2.8 m), weighs 15.4lb (7kg) and can operate up to 37.2 miles (60km) with AeroVironment’s Long-Range Tracking Antenna.

Operators can easily and quickly swap Puma 3 AE’s payloads, selecting between the Mantis i45 and the enhanced night variant, Mantis i45 N. The sUAS is also launchable by hand, bungee, rail or vehicle and is recoverable by deep-stall landing.