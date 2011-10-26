To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USMC progresses with MTVR tests

26th October 2011 - 11:04 GMT | by Andrew White

The US Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL) has completed a second Limited Technical Assessment (LTA) of Oshkosh’s Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) unmanned system.

The nine-day assessment, part of MCWL’s Cargo UGV programme, was conducted at Oshkosh’s Gascola test centre near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It involved six marines and the operation of a single operator control unit (OCU) and MTVR UGV.

According to Oshkosh’s chief engineer for unmanned systems, John Beck, the LTA went ‘extremely well’, with all marines taking to the system ‘quite readily’.

Tests involved a series of scenarios ranging from 30 to 90 minutes in duration as well as having

