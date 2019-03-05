UK MoD opts for high-risk robot acquisition strategy

SOF Week: Teledyne FLIR unveils voice command capability for Black Hornet 3
The voice command upgrade to the Black Hornet 3 aims to reduce the cognitive burden of end users and satisfies emerging demand signals from special operations forces.
Autonomous kit will be deployed by the UK MoD in Iraq, Afghanistan and during Operation Cabrit in Estonia before the end of 2019, heralding a new era of prototype warfare which will see a much faster, but higher level of risk, acquisition and deployment strategy.
On 5 March, Gavin Williamson, UK Defence Secretary, announced that £31 million ($40.8 million) will be spent on nano unmanned air surveillance systems, such as Black Hornet 3 and Puma 2, with a further £12 million spent on robotic combat vehicles.
He added that £23 million will be invested on the Theseus system, the name
