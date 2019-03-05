To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK MoD opts for high-risk robot acquisition strategy

5th March 2019 - 18:49 GMT | by Kate Martyr in London

Autonomous kit will be deployed by the UK MoD in Iraq, Afghanistan and during Operation Cabrit in Estonia before the end of 2019, heralding a new era of prototype warfare which will see a much faster, but higher level of risk, acquisition and deployment strategy. 

On 5 March, Gavin Williamson, UK Defence Secretary, announced that £31 million ($40.8 million) will be spent on nano unmanned air surveillance systems, such as Black Hornet 3 and Puma 2, with a further £12 million spent on robotic combat vehicles.

He added that £23 million will be invested on the Theseus system, the name

