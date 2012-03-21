TORC Robotics unveils UGV conversion kits

TORC Robotics has unveiled its unmanned vehicle conversion kits that rapidly configure by-wire, tele-operated, and autonomous control on customer selected mobility platforms. An open architecture supports the integration and control of modular mission payloads, allowing the kits to be used in a wide range of applications from basic unmanned vehicle research to warfighter-ready solutions, including IED detection and defeat, ISR, RSTA, and CBRNE missions.



According to the company, the kits integrate tightly with host vehicle systems to provide significant performance advantages over one size fits all solutions, while maintaining all of the vehicle’s original capabilities for manned operation. By leveraging its Robotic Building Blocks product line for drive-by-wire conversion, safety, power management, autonomous navigation, and operator control, TORC is able to focus on the integration of customer-defined capabilities and mission-specific behaviors.



The company will continue to provide standalone products including SafeStop and ByWire XGV, as well as the newly released integrated solutions. The ByWire Kit provides the base vehicle conversion by integrating drive-by-wire control, power management, and safety interlocks to the platform. This provides control and monitoring of critical vehicle functions, allowing for the addition of tele-operated and autonomous capabilities. The modular components are able to interface with actuators and existing CAN networks to take advantage of factory vehicle systems. The ByWire features integrated SafeStop emergency stop technology, real-time system-wide health monitoring, redundant power and sensors, and automated failsafes to ensure the system and operator stay protected.



The Tele-Op Kit interfaces with the ByWire to provide remote control of the vehicle and modular mission payloads. TORC’s operator interface provides intuitive vehicle, camera, and payload control and can be installed on multiple hardware options. A flexible video system offers multiple camera options and inputs for payload control to maximize the operator’s situational awareness. The Tele-Op Kit includes a SafeStop handheld transmitter to provide an independent, wireless safety link to the ByWire, with an optional OEM SafeStop embedded within the operator control unit.



The Autonomy Kit provides multiple levels of autonomous control capable of operating in a wide range of environments and with custom, mission-specific behaviors. TORC’s autonomy has demonstrated performance in cluttered off-road terrain, urban roads, and GPS-denied areas for extended periods. The core technology of the Autonomy Kit is the AutonoNav, TORC’s scalable, customizable suite of autonomous navigation software modules.



TORC said that this functional approach allows customers to select the most appropriate vehicle platform based on their mission requirements, then add conversion kits to up-fit the with necessary robotic capabilities.