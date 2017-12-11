Three selected for HALE UAV laser development

Boeing has been awarded a $9 million contract for the phase one effort of the US Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Low Power Laser Demonstrator (LPLD) effort, it was announced on 8 December.

The LPLD effort seeks to integrate a laser onto UAV platforms. The next stage of the project will focus on the effort to addresses laser power and aperture size by integrating and testing a low power laser on an UAV.

Other members of industry involved in the LPLD project include Lockheed Martin and General Atomics, both awarded similar value contracts for the effort earlier in 2017.

Each industry