Open menu Search

Three selected for HALE UAV laser development

11th December 2017 - 11:31 GMT | by Beth Maundrill in London

RSS

Boeing has been awarded a $9 million contract for the phase one effort of the US Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Low Power Laser Demonstrator (LPLD) effort, it was announced on 8 December.

The LPLD effort seeks to integrate a laser onto UAV platforms. The next stage of the project will focus on the effort to addresses laser power and aperture size by integrating and testing a low power laser on an UAV.

Other members of industry involved in the LPLD project include Lockheed Martin and General Atomics, both awarded similar value contracts for the effort earlier in 2017.

Each industry

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Beth Maundrill

Author

Beth Maundrill

Beth is Deputy Editor - Land at Shephard Media, managing coverage across all formats of …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us