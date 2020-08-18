Tests prove Thor robustness before delivery to Philippines
The Thor multirotor VTOL mini-UAS from Elbit Systems has completed environmental qualification tests before delivery to the military in the Philippines.
According to Elbit, the tests measured the operational durability of Thor ‘under a range of extreme environmental conditions and its capability to withstand the physical stress requirements’, in order to align with the MIL-STD-810 standard.
The tests demonstrated the capability of Thor to operate in temperatures from -40ºC to 65ºC; withstand vibrations and heavy rain; and resist penetration and damage from sand and dust.
Thor can carry a payload of 3kg at a maximum altitude of 2,000ft, with a flight endurance of up to 75 minutes and a maximum operational range of 10km.
More than 1,000 Thor units are being supplied to the Philippines, as part of a four-tier UAV acquisition strategy.
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