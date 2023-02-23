Taking the human out of harm's way (Studio)

Brought to you in partnership with Paramount

Paramount Aerospace Systems (PAS) has announced that its groundbreaking N-Raven loitering munition will begin production in April this year with first deliveries in October.

N-Raven has been digitally designed with quick transfer of technology in mind, to enable governments to manufacture these loitering munitions in their countries, in less than one year.

Paramount’s N-Raven consists of three different models; GPS guided, fixed Optical Seeker Head target identification, recognition and tracking; and a Gimbal version of the Optical Seeker Head. All these technologies including the hardware, software and AI have been developed by Paramount.

The swarming version of the N Raven is in advanced stages of development and is scheduled to be industrialized in the second half of 2024.

Those attending #IDEX2023 are invited to visit Hall 11 Stand B05 to discover more about Paramount's innovative portable production model.