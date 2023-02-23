To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Taking the human out of harm's way (Studio)

23rd February 2023 - 07:36 GMT | by Studio

The N-Raven loitering munition is designed to strengthen armed forces’ aerial reconnaissance, engagement and precision strike capabilities, while removing humans from harm’s way.

Brought to you in partnership with Paramount

Paramount Aerospace Systems (PAS) has announced that its groundbreaking N-Raven loitering munition will begin production in April this year with first deliveries in October.

N-Raven has been digitally designed with quick transfer of technology in mind, to enable governments to manufacture these loitering munitions in their countries, in less than one year. 

Paramount’s N-Raven consists of three different models; GPS guided, fixed Optical Seeker Head target identification, recognition and tracking; and a Gimbal version of the Optical Seeker Head. All these technologies including the hardware, software and AI have been developed by Paramount.

The swarming version of the N Raven is in advanced stages of development and is scheduled to be industrialized in the second half of 2024.

Those attending #IDEX2023 are invited to visit Hall 11 Stand B05 to discover more about Paramount's innovative portable production model.

