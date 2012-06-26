Skycam exports Kahu UAV

Uncrewed defence systems set to hyperscale with launch of Arsenal platform
The new system to scale the production of uncrewed defence systems will include its own manufacturing plant, the Arsenal-1.
Skycam has announced that it has sold its Kahu unmanned aerial vehicle to an Australian based customer, marking the first export of a New Zealand manufactured UAV system. The customer, the University of Queensland, will use the system to conduct surveillance of mined land rehabilitation.
The University of Queensland will monitor mined land rehabilitation throughout Australia, obtaining high resolution imagery from the onboard sensors which include a still camera, gimballed video and forward looking infra-red (FLIR) cameras.
Skycam said the primary interest in selecting the Kahu was the ‘quality of the still imagery that can be collected, and a requirement for a ‘platform that is highly customizable but able to be transported as checked luggage’.
Powered by an electric motor, Kahu has a 2.3m wing span, weighs some 3.8kg and can stay airborne for 1.5 hours. Kahu operates autonomously, using GPS navigation and has a range of 40km.
The new system to scale the production of uncrewed defence systems will include its own manufacturing plant, the Arsenal-1.
The company did not disclose contract details on the Orbiter 3 UAS order but noted it was for a NATO country which operates systems from within the Orbiter family.
Australia, the US and the UK have been collaborating on the AI aerial vehicle.
The Trinity, like the Vector, is a tactical surveying and imaging drone, used in Ukraine to assess the extent of war damage.
DARPA and Northrop Grumman outline plans for the XRQ-73 uncrewed aerial system with hybrid-electric power, which will join the growing ranks of highly specialist UAV designs.
The company has added its SLATE technology to the manoeuvring routine of the X-62A modified F-16 aircraft.