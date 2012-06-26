To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Skycam exports Kahu UAV

26th June 2012 - 15:18 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Skycam has announced that it has sold its Kahu unmanned aerial vehicle to an Australian based customer, marking the first export of a New Zealand manufactured UAV system. The customer, the University of Queensland, will use the system to conduct surveillance of mined land rehabilitation.

The University of Queensland will monitor mined land rehabilitation throughout Australia, obtaining high resolution imagery from the onboard sensors which include a still camera, gimballed video and forward looking infra-red (FLIR) cameras.

Skycam said the primary interest in selecting the Kahu was the ‘quality of the still imagery that can be collected, and a requirement for a ‘platform that is highly customizable but able to be transported as checked luggage’.

Powered by an electric motor, Kahu has a 2.3m wing span, weighs some 3.8kg and can stay airborne for 1.5 hours. Kahu operates autonomously, using GPS navigation and has a range of 40km.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us