Skycam exports Kahu UAV

Skycam has announced that it has sold its Kahu unmanned aerial vehicle to an Australian based customer, marking the first export of a New Zealand manufactured UAV system. The customer, the University of Queensland, will use the system to conduct surveillance of mined land rehabilitation.

The University of Queensland will monitor mined land rehabilitation throughout Australia, obtaining high resolution imagery from the onboard sensors which include a still camera, gimballed video and forward looking infra-red (FLIR) cameras.



Skycam said the primary interest in selecting the Kahu was the ‘quality of the still imagery that can be collected, and a requirement for a ‘platform that is highly customizable but able to be transported as checked luggage’.



Powered by an electric motor, Kahu has a 2.3m wing span, weighs some 3.8kg and can stay airborne for 1.5 hours. Kahu operates autonomously, using GPS navigation and has a range of 40km.