Open menu Search

SGA14: Insitu and QUT test sense and avoid technology on-board Scan Eagle

10th February 2014 - 09:18 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in Singapore

RSS

Insitu Pacific and Queensland University of Technology (QUT) have successfully demonstrated sense and avoid technology on-board a Scan Eagle as part an effort to speed up the certification of UAVs for disaster relief. 

The testing was part of the A$7 million, two year ResQu project that is partly funded by the Queensland government, which aims to explore safety standards and develop the automated technologies necessary to enable the approval of UAVs in civilian applications. 

It involved a collision avoidance system on-board a Scan Eagle detecting another UAV mid-flight and sending the information down to the GCS, and was carried out

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Beth Stevenson

Author

Beth Stevenson

Beth is a former senior reporter for Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Beth graduated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Singapore Airshow 2014

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us