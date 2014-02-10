SGA14: Insitu and QUT test sense and avoid technology on-board Scan Eagle

SGA14: Emerging Asian requirements highlighted at Singapore Airshow
The lingering threat faced by the Asia-Pacific region was highlighted last week during the Singapore Airshow, when military and industry got together to inform and prepare for …
Insitu Pacific and Queensland University of Technology (QUT) have successfully demonstrated sense and avoid technology on-board a Scan Eagle as part an effort to speed up the certification of UAVs for disaster relief.
The testing was part of the A$7 million, two year ResQu project that is partly funded by the Queensland government, which aims to explore safety standards and develop the automated technologies necessary to enable the approval of UAVs in civilian applications.
It involved a collision avoidance system on-board a Scan Eagle detecting another UAV mid-flight and sending the information down to the GCS, and was carried out
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