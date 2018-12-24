Seagull USV completes tests with Katfish sonar

Elbit Systems’ Seagull USV has completed a series of sea tests with Kraken Robotic Systems’ Katfish synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) towed system.

Integrated onboard the Seagull, Katfish provides a high performance sensor contributing to an end-to-end, unmanned, mine hunting capability. Katfish can be deployed and recovered by the same launch and recovery system that Seagull uses for its side scan sonar.

Katfish is an actively controlled, intelligent towfish platform designed specifically to detect naval mines and underwater improvised explosive devices. The system generates ultra-high definition seabed imagery and mapping for military and commercial applications and is capable of transmitting the sonar data in real time.

Seagull offers endurance of four days and mission sea-keeping of up to Sea-State 5, and is capable of executing SAS search missions alone or as part of a mine counter measures toolbox. It is is fully compliant with the COLREGs International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea.