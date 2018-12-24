Seagull USV completes tests with Katfish sonar
Elbit Systems’ Seagull USV has completed a series of sea tests with Kraken Robotic Systems’ Katfish synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) towed system.
Integrated onboard the Seagull, Katfish provides a high performance sensor contributing to an end-to-end, unmanned, mine hunting capability. Katfish can be deployed and recovered by the same launch and recovery system that Seagull uses for its side scan sonar.
Katfish is an actively controlled, intelligent towfish platform designed specifically to detect naval mines and underwater improvised explosive devices. The system generates ultra-high definition seabed imagery and mapping for military and commercial applications and is capable of transmitting the sonar data in real time.
Seagull offers endurance of four days and mission sea-keeping of up to Sea-State 5, and is capable of executing SAS search missions alone or as part of a mine counter measures toolbox. It is is fully compliant with the COLREGs International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
DARPA/Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter goes pilotless for logistics and rescue missions
Without pilots on board, the autonomous Black Hawk helicopter performed long-endurance medical resupply while navigating between mountain ranges.
-
UAE eyes new loitering munition for its special forces
The Halcon loitering munition features an artifiicial intelligence-driven target recognition system, and the UAE's Presidential Guard could be among its initial customers.
-
Mosquito remarks bite for RAF
The rip-roaring assessment of Project Mosquito was one of the most interesting takeaways from Mike Wigston's DSEI 2021 speech, but so short-lived was the programme that a physical demonstrator was never built.
-
UMS Skeldar UAS demos detect and avoid capabilities
Detect and avoid capabilities open doors to allowing UAS of all types to fly in unrestricted civilian airspace more freely.
-
BAE Systems reveals OMFV design and prototype proposal
BAE Systems is bidding for the US Army's Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme with a brand-new, purpose-built product to increase the vehicle's flexibility and capability to adapt in the future.