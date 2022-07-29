Russia employs Prokhod-1 UGV for mine-clearance in Ukraine
Recent footage on social media seems to show the first visually confirmed deployment of the Russian Prokhod-1 armoured robotic mine-clearance system in Ukraine. This marks not only the first use of the Prokhod-1, but also the first-ever use of a heavy UGV in a conflict.
Prokhod-1 is an optionally manned mine clearing system designed by VNII Signal (part of the Rostec conglomerate). The system includes a robotic BMR-3MA tracked mine clearing vehicle and a Kamaz-based command vehicle.
The BMR-3MA is based on a T-90 MBT chassis. It weighs approximately 45t and can travel at up to 50 km/h on paved
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Proteus contract puts Leonardo on course to develop UK uncrewed VTOL hub
Leonardo has outlined ambitious plans for its Yeovil site as it looks to advance VTOL UAS manufacturing.
-
Israeli Navy buys Black Eagle 50E uncrewed helicopters
Newly ordered by the Israeli Navy, the Black Eagle 50E is designed for a variety of maritime missions.
-
Boeing continues DARPA Hunter XLUUV work
Boeing has received an $8.51 million contract modification from DARPA for Option 3 of the Hunter Phase 2 programme.
-
US Army orders more RQ-20B Puma 3 AE small UASs from AeroVironment
AeroVironment is providing almost 50 more RQ-20B Puma 3 AE small UASs to the US Army.
-
IDS, XTEND seek Italian impact for UAS and C-UAS technologies
XTEND and IDS are targeting the Italian market with a JV focusing on advanced solutions for urban warfare and tactical mission capabilities.
-
Farnborough 2022: Airbus launches Auto'Mate programme to test autonomous tanker tech
Airbus has launched a demonstrator programme to explore autonomous air-to-air refuelling technology using an A310 tanker testbed and DT-25 target drone receivers.