Russia employs Prokhod-1 UGV for mine-clearance in Ukraine

29th July 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by Alex Orlov in Helsinki

Prokhod-1, pictured in a social media video filmed in Ukraine, equipped with a heavy TMT-S mine trawl. (Image: Tik Tok)

Russian heavy UGV appears for the first time in Ukraine.

Recent footage on social media seems to show the first visually confirmed deployment of the Russian Prokhod-1 armoured robotic mine-clearance system in Ukraine. This marks not only the first use of the Prokhod-1, but also the first-ever use of a heavy UGV in a conflict.

Prokhod-1 is an optionally manned mine clearing system designed by VNII Signal (part of the Rostec conglomerate). The system includes a robotic BMR-3MA tracked mine clearing vehicle and a Kamaz-based command vehicle.

The BMR-3MA is based on a T-90 MBT chassis. It weighs approximately 45t and can travel at up to 50 km/h on paved

