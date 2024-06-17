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Revolutionising Warfare: The Rapid Rise and Future of UGVs (Analysis)

17th June 2024 - 14:30 GMT | by Sam Hart, Simon Wilkins

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Photo: Creative Commons

The uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) market is advancing rapidly due to technological growth and geopolitical shifts. Increased investment and evolving defence priorities are driving interest in UGVs, although political, technological, and production challenges must be addressed for full market potential.

The uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) market is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements, geopolitical shifts, and changing defence priorities.

The UGV market is experiencing significant technological growth, particularly in areas such as autonomy, remote control, and electrification. These advancements are transforming UGVs from simple resupply vehicles to sophisticated systems capable of various military applications.

In our recent webinar, ‘The Future of European Defence: Insights and Strategies Ahead of Eurosatory 2024’, the rapid pace of UGV innovation was one of the core themes of our conversation.

The conflict in Ukraine has had a profound effect on the defence industry.

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Sam Hart

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Sam Hart

Sam Hart is the Customer Success Manager and former Senior Land Analyst for Shephard Group's …

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Simon Wilkins

Author

Simon Wilkins

Simon Wilkins is a founder of Cytec Consulting and has nearly 30 years’ experience in …

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