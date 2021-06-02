To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Unmanned Vehicles

Return of the Cyborg, this time with missiles

2nd June 2021 - 05:10 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Warfighter UGV demonstrator features Spike LR2 antitank missiles. (Cyborg Dynamics)

An Australian technology company has floated the idea of a UGV armed with Spike missiles.

Cyborg Dynamics was only founded in 2017, but it has been developing UGVs able to carry a machine gun and even antitank missiles. A concept demonstrator of the latter equipped with Spike LR2 missiles was exhibited at Land Forces 2021.

The Warfighter tracked UGV is based on the Built in Australia 5 (BIA5) OzBot All-Terrain Robot (ATR) chassis. However, the addition of antitank missiles with twin launchers is something new for the Warfighter.

The missile launcher variant employs a fibre-optic data link that offers a range of up to 5.5km from the control station. The Australian Army has already selected ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Unmanned Vehicles

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users