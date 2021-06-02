Return of the Cyborg, this time with missiles

NAO report exposes Protector cost increases and delays
Financial issues surrounding the UK's Protector UAV procurement have come to light from a National Audit Office report.
Cyborg Dynamics was only founded in 2017, but it has been developing UGVs able to carry a machine gun and even antitank missiles. A concept demonstrator of the latter equipped with Spike LR2 missiles was exhibited at Land Forces 2021.
The Warfighter tracked UGV is based on the Built in Australia 5 (BIA5) OzBot All-Terrain Robot (ATR) chassis. However, the addition of antitank missiles with twin launchers is something new for the Warfighter.
The missile launcher variant employs a fibre-optic data link that offers a range of up to 5.5km from the control station. The Australian Army has already selected ...
UVision to provide its Hero-120 aerial loitering munitions systems to the US Marine Corps.
Four Remus 300 UUVs will join a fleet of half a dozen Remus 100s used by the RNZN.
Insitu will provide aircraft and services to support the USN and FMS operators of the RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle.
BlueBird Aero Systems, partially owned by IAI, completes delivery of 100 VTOL UAVs to an undisclosed European customer.
Northrop Grumman obtains new Broad Area Maritime Surveillance – Demonstrator contract modification despite USN plans to retire the unmanned aircraft.