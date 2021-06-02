Return of the Cyborg, this time with missiles

Cyborg Dynamics was only founded in 2017, but it has been developing UGVs able to carry a machine gun and even antitank missiles. A concept demonstrator of the latter equipped with Spike LR2 missiles was exhibited at Land Forces 2021.

The Warfighter tracked UGV is based on the Built in Australia 5 (BIA5) OzBot All-Terrain Robot (ATR) chassis. However, the addition of antitank missiles with twin launchers is something new for the Warfighter.

The missile launcher variant employs a fibre-optic data link that offers a range of up to 5.5km from the control station. The Australian Army has already selected ...