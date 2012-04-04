Remus 100 AUV deploys to Japan

Hydroid has announced that it has shipped four REMUS 100 systems to the Japanese Ministry of Defence (MOD). In a 3 April 2012 statement, Hydroid said that the AUVs will be used for mine countermeasure operations as well as investigating and mapping sea floor dispersion of contaminants following last year’s 9.0 earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

According to the company, the order for the MOD purchase was submitted by SEA Corporation, Hydroid’s representative in Japan.



The four REMUS AUVs will also be used to assist with mine countermeasure operations such as detecting underwater mines, improvised explosive devices and other undetonated ordnances as well as finding and classifying submerged objects.



Hydroid's REMUS AUVs are modular, and can be fitted with a variety of sensors and used to aid in hydrographic surveys, harbour security operations, debris field mapping, scientific sampling and mapping, as well as many basic and applied research programs.