ReconRobotics announces USMC Recon Scout order

ReconRobotics has been awarded a contract for 126 Recon Scout XT micro-UGV kits by the US Marine Corps (USMC) through the Robotic Systems Joint Project Office (RS JPO).

Announced on 14 March, the $1.7 million order is the largest USMC order for the company to date, and delivery is expected by 30 April.

‘Driving this series of orders are soldier requirements for throwable micro-robot systems that are much smaller and easier to deploy than the 30 to 60 lb Small Unmanned Ground Vehicles (SUGVs) that were widely used over the last decade,’ the company said.

‘Unlike the SUGV, the 1.2-lb