ReconRobotics aims to broaden Throwbot 2 capabilities

ReconRobotics displayed its Throwbot 2 (TB2) UGV at the Modern Day Marine (MDM) exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 May.

A company representative explained to Shephard that plans are in place to expand the throwable system’s capabilities to transport additional payloads.

The TB2 is a wheeled, tactical micro-UGV that can be utilised for surveillance operations. The system comes in different variations, including a Rugged XL and Recon XL in carry and tow configurations.

The basic system has a maximum range of 45m indoors or 137m outdoors, with a default weight of about 600g and a travelling speed of 0.6 m/s.