ReconRobotics aims to broaden Throwbot 2 capabilities

12th May 2022 - 16:30 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

ThrowBot 2 and its control unit, pictured at MDM 2022. (Photo: Wilder Alejandro Sanchez)

Plans are in place to expand the capabilities of the Throwbot 2 UGV to transport additional payloads.

ReconRobotics displayed its Throwbot 2 (TB2) UGV at the Modern Day Marine (MDM) exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 May.

A company representative explained to Shephard that plans are in place to expand the throwable system’s capabilities to transport additional payloads.

The TB2 is a wheeled, tactical micro-UGV that can be utilised for surveillance operations. The system comes in different variations, including a Rugged XL and Recon XL in carry and tow configurations.

The basic system has a maximum range of 45m indoors or 137m outdoors, with a default weight of about 600g and a travelling speed of 0.6 m/s. 

