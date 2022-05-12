ReconRobotics aims to broaden Throwbot 2 capabilities

Orbital UAV and Anduril sign MoU for uncrewed concepts and technical solutions
Orbital UAV will deliver a test engine to Anduril in the coming weeks for evaluation.
ReconRobotics displayed its Throwbot 2 (TB2) UGV at the Modern Day Marine (MDM) exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 May.
A company representative explained to Shephard that plans are in place to expand the throwable system’s capabilities to transport additional payloads.
The TB2 is a wheeled, tactical micro-UGV that can be utilised for surveillance operations. The system comes in different variations, including a Rugged XL and Recon XL in carry and tow configurations.
The basic system has a maximum range of 45m indoors or 137m outdoors, with a default weight of about 600g and a travelling speed of 0.6 m/s.
New mini-UAV from Polish manufacturer WB Group is designed for reconnaissance missions but it can also function as a loitering munition with small thermobaric, shaped charge or high-explosive warheads.
General Atomics is branching out with a new MQ-9B short take off and landing (STOL) MQ-9B product line.
The Maritime Heron MALE UAS has proved itself capable of operating under UK regulations.
While much attention has been fixed on the strike capabilities of UAVs in the current Russia-Ukraine war, a different application for uncrewed aircraft has made headway in the Black Sea.
Drone video footage released on 6 May showed an attack on a Russian machine gun position.