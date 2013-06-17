Raytheon wins USAF Global Hawk logistics contract
Raytheon will provide contractor logistics support to the ground station elements for the US Air Force's fleet of RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) under a new sub-contract announced on 15 June.
The contract will see Raytheon provide on-site field support services to the mission control, launch and recovery operations, as well as provide testing and maintenance of the ground segment to assure availability of the Global Hawk ground stations, deployed and operating at Beale Air Force Base, and Grand Forks Air Force Base.
Bob Busey, Raytheon's Global Hawk Ground Segment program manager for the company's Intelligence, Information and Services business, said: ‘As the original developer and producer of the Global Hawk ground station, Raytheon is providing affordable sustainment solutions that drive down cost while providing continued mission success of the Global Hawk system.
‘Additionally, our recognition with Northrop Grumman's Platinum subcontractor rating reflects Raytheon's commitment to deliver exceptional performance in support of the air force and the warfighter.’
The contractor logistics support work for the RQ-4 Global Hawk will continue through September 2014.
