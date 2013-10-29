New enhancements for FirstLook UGV

iRobot has added additional capabilities to its 110 FirstLook UGV in response to customer requirements to open up the operational spectrum of the vehicle.

Some 500 of the systems are in operation, which up until now have mostly been used for reconnaissance missions, Mark Belanger, director of DoD robotic products for iRobot, told Shephard.

‘One of the things we have learnt from fielding these systems is that people want to do other things with them,’ he explained. ‘This [upgrade] is all based on an accumulation of customer feedback and the different things that they want to do with the