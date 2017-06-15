THeMIS UGV set for further Estonian trials
Milrem and the Estonian Defence League have signed an agreement to conduct further testing of Milrem’s THeMIS UGV during live military exercises, the company announced on 12 June.
Feedback from the tests will be used to further the development of the UGV for the tactical operating environment.
This next phase will follow live testing carried out in May 2017 during Estonia's annual military exercise, Kevadtorm (Spring Storm). This testing saw a transport UGV provided to a Defence League unit for carrying soldier load and other essential equipment.
This agreement is closely associated to Milrem's Digital Infantry Battlefield Solution programme, which aims to develop efficient and powerful manned-unmanned teaming technologies for military forces to reduce battlefield risks to soldiers, and provide recommendations for military forces on leveraging those capabilities.
Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem, said: ‘Feedback and know-how input from military units that have first-hand experience with our products is essential to us. This cooperation will allow us to develop further robotic solutions that will become an integral part of warfighting.’
