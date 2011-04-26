iRobot awarded $230m contract from the US Navy

iRobot, a leader in delivering robotic technology-based solutions, announced that it received a $230 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) on April 12, 2011.

Under the contract's terms, NAVSEA can procure PackBot Man Transportable Robotic System (MTRS) robots, depot level repair parts, spare kits, depot repair services, parts supply, training, engineering enhancements, configuration management and approved accessories. The PackBot MTRS is modeled after the iRobot 510 PackBot.

"The iRobot PackBot has proven to be a game-changing technology on the battlefield," said Robert Moses, president of iRobot's Government and Industrial Robots division. "iRobot knows that these robots are saving lives every day, so we are pleased that the Navy will continue providing them to our troops in the years to come."

One of the most battle-tested robots in the world, the iRobot 510 PackBot performs bomb disposal and other dangerous missions for warfighters and first responders. These robots are currently being used in Iraq and Afghanistan to identify and neutralize explosive devices, perform reconnaissance and clear routes for warfighters on the move.

Source: iRobot

Follow Shephard News on Twitter