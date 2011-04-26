iRobot awarded $230m contract from the US Navy
iRobot, a leader in delivering robotic technology-based solutions, announced that it received a $230 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) on April 12, 2011.
Under the contract's terms, NAVSEA can procure PackBot Man Transportable Robotic System (MTRS) robots, depot level repair parts, spare kits, depot repair services, parts supply, training, engineering enhancements, configuration management and approved accessories. The PackBot MTRS is modeled after the iRobot 510 PackBot.
"The iRobot PackBot has proven to be a game-changing technology on the battlefield," said Robert Moses, president of iRobot's Government and Industrial Robots division. "iRobot knows that these robots are saving lives every day, so we are pleased that the Navy will continue providing them to our troops in the years to come."
One of the most battle-tested robots in the world, the iRobot 510 PackBot performs bomb disposal and other dangerous missions for warfighters and first responders. These robots are currently being used in Iraq and Afghanistan to identify and neutralize explosive devices, perform reconnaissance and clear routes for warfighters on the move.
Source: iRobot
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Third order for German 2-in-1 drone for Ukraine
On 31 May, Quantum Systems announced that the Ukrainian MoD had ordered 300 additional Vector drones under a third order that the German government is funding.
-
US Army moves forward on future tactical UAS without AeroVironment
AeroVironment has been dropped from the hunt to provide the US Army with a Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS), leaving Griffon Aerospace, Northrop Grumman, Sierra Nevada and Textron Systems in the running.
-
Navantia, SAES and Perseo to jointly develop line of uncrewed underwater vehicles
At FEINDEF in Madrid, Navantia, SAES and Perseo announced an intention to develop a line of uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs).
-
British Army eyes new small armed UAS capability
The UK MoD has released a request for information on small armed UAS which could be used by the British Army.
-
General Atomics delivers first new build extended range MQ-9A to US Marine Corps
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) has delivered the first new build MQ-9 Extended Range (ER) to the US Marine Corps (USMC).
-
Highway landing opens door to future MQ-9 Reaper capabilities
The US has landed an MQ-9 Reaper UAV on a highway for the first time as part of Exercise Agile Chariot.