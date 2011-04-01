General Atomics Aeronautical Systems opens UK office
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems UK (GA-UK) has been established as part of the company’s ongoing ‘dedicated support’ to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), a statement on 31 March has announced.
The unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) manufacturer, an entity of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI), has opened an office in London, which will enable the company to provide support for the MoD’s remotely piloted air systems (RPAS) requirements.
‘GA-ASI has delivered a total of six aircraft to the MoD since the first UK Predator B/MQ-9 Reaper UAS was deployed to Afghanistan in October 2007, with the fleet expected to double in size over the next few years,’ said the statement.
‘The aircraft have logged over 17,000 flight hours to date in support of UK forces on the ground’.
In 2008, GA-ASI and Cobham formed a teaming agreement to provide whole-life support for the UK’s GA-ASI platforms, starting with the MQ-9 Reaper that was in operation in Afghanistan.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
IMDEX 2023: Saildrone ‘well equipped’ to support Asia-Pacific needs
Saildrone is aggressively scaling to meet global demand for its uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs).
-
AKINCI and KIZILELMA UAVs’ autonomous flight in close formation marks a Turkish first
On April 24, 2023, Turkish uncrewed fighter jet KIZILELMA and an AKINCI conducted an autonomous flight in close formation as part of KIZILELMA’s ongoing flight tests.
-
Trillium brings artificial intelligence capability to UAV imaging sensors
Trillium Engineering has announced a partnership with AI developer SightX to bring the latter's processing capabilities into the company's range of ISR payloads for UAS.
-
Eurodrone gets Liebherr landing gear
Airbus has chosen Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH to supply the landing gear and hydraulic system for the medium-altitude, long-endurance Eurodrone.
-
Leidos developing a resupply drone for the US Marine Corps
Leidos is developing a UAS that can be used to autonomously resupply forward-deployed forces under a contract with the US Marine Corps (USMC).
-
The Aardvark Group pushes UK manufacturing forward with indigenous autonomous UGVs
Following 40 years in the defence industry, The Aardvark Group, best known for its mine clearance systems, is pushing UK manufacturing forward with continued development of its indigenous, autonomous UGVs, RANG-R and GEN2.