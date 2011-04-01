General Atomics Aeronautical Systems opens UK office

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems UK (GA-UK) has been established as part of the company’s ongoing ‘dedicated support’ to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), a statement on 31 March has announced.

The unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) manufacturer, an entity of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI), has opened an office in London, which will enable the company to provide support for the MoD’s remotely piloted air systems (RPAS) requirements.

‘GA-ASI has delivered a total of six aircraft to the MoD since the first UK Predator B/MQ-9 Reaper UAS was deployed to Afghanistan in October 2007, with the fleet expected to double in size over the next few years,’ said the statement.

‘The aircraft have logged over 17,000 flight hours to date in support of UK forces on the ground’.

In 2008, GA-ASI and Cobham formed a teaming agreement to provide whole-life support for the UK’s GA-ASI platforms, starting with the MQ-9 Reaper that was in operation in Afghanistan.