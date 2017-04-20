GA-EMS Li-ion battery for SAHRV

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) is to supply battery systems for the Semi-Autonomous Hydrographic Reconnaissance Vehicle (SAHRV), the company announced on 17 April.

The contract will see the company deliver its Lithium-ion Fault Tolerant (LiFT) battery system. GA-EMS is part of a team working with the US Department of Defense to design, fabricate, deliver, and conduct at-sea testing of the LiFT battery system for use on the SAHRV platform.

The SAHRV UUV is intended for shallow water surveillance to scan, detect and identify mines and other obstacles. LiFT's single cell fault tolerance will prevent uncontrolled cascading cell failure within the battery, keeping the UUV systems operational through faults to enable mission completion.

Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS, said: 'Our modular, flexible LiFT battery systems are designed for integration into a wide range of platforms, and have been successfully tested for use on a manned submersible.

'The goal of this new contract is to provide a safe, fault-tolerant, high energy density system that achieves the safety certification approvals required for an unlimited ship carry-on capability and to provide the energy needed to maximise mission assurance whenever and wherever the SAHRV is deployed.'