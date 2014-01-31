France and UK make £120 million UCAV pledge

Promises made under the 2010 Anglo-French Lancaster House treaties are starting to come to fruition as the leaders of both nations have pledged £120 million towards a UCAV development study.

Amid an array of political agendas that were discussed during a meeting at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on 31 January, French President Francois Hollande and British Prime Minister David Cameron affirmed that military cooperation between the nations will continue, including committing £120 million into an offensive unmanned stealth capability feasibility study.

The agreement for the Future Combat Air System covers a two year feasibility phase. The UCAV study, alongside