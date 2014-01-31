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France and UK make £120 million UCAV pledge

31st January 2014 - 14:47 GMT | by Andrew White, Beth Stevenson in London

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Promises made under the 2010 Anglo-French Lancaster House treaties are starting to come to fruition as the leaders of both nations have pledged £120 million towards a UCAV development study. 

Amid an array of political agendas that were discussed during a meeting at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on 31 January, French President Francois Hollande and British Prime Minister David Cameron affirmed that military cooperation between the nations will continue, including committing £120 million into an offensive unmanned stealth capability feasibility study.

The agreement for the Future Combat Air System covers a two year feasibility phase. The UCAV study, alongside

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Andrew White

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Andrew White

Andrew is a former editor of Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Andrew joined Shephard …

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Beth Stevenson

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Beth Stevenson

Beth is a former senior reporter for Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Beth graduated …

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