Endeavor Robotics to support US Army UGVs

4th February 2019 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Endeavor Robotics has received a five-year IDIQ contract to modernise and maintain the US Army’s existing fleet of UGV platforms, the company announced on 31 January.

Under the contract, which is potentially worth $32.4 million, Endeavor will deliver reset and sustainment parts and services for its FirstLook, Small Unmanned Ground Vehicle, PackBot and Kobra UGV systems, as well as required training for foreign military sales personnel.

Tom Frost, president, Endeavor Robotics, said: ‘We’re pleased to win this opportunity to help the army keep its UGV inventory at an optimum state of readiness. Upgrading robots with the latest technology will allow for more interoperability among systems, greater autonomy and control and an enhanced operator experience for America’s soldiers who rely on our products to save lives.’

