Elbit Systems’ Seagull in maritime exercise

Elbit Systems’ Seagull unmanned surface vessel (USV) has taken part in a joint UK-Israeli exercise in Haifa Bay.

The USV performed a mine counter measure (MCM) mission during the exercise, scanning and charting a secure path for the Royal Navy’s helicopter carrier HMS Ocean. The USV performed the mission while being remotely operated from a mission control station onshore.

Seagull also took part in a tactical manoeuvring exercise and sailed in formation with Israeli Navy vessels and the Royal Navy carrier.

Seagull has switchable, modular mission payload suites for MCM, anti-submarine warfare missions, electronic warfare, maritime security, hydrography and other missions. Using the same vessel, mission control system and data links, Seagull offers navies a force multiplier to support naval operations, reducing risk to human life and cutting procurement and operating costs.

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Seagull