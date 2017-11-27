ECA Group unveils UMIS for coastal security

ECA Group has introduced a new system for coastal security called UMIS for Security.

The software suite is designed to deploy different types of unmanned systems for coastal and port security. The unmanned systems can be regrouped, managed and coordinated via a single command post.

The system is built around the Inspector Mk2 unmanned surface vehicle (USV), navigating in autonomous mode. The USV can escort suspicious boats and can be equipped with radars, visual or thermal cameras and transmit images in real time or other information such as heat sources, biochemical or radiological components. The vessel can also be equipped with deterrents such as water cannons, visual or acoustic projectors and even lethal means.

The USV can be supplemented with an autonomous underwater vehicle, such as the A9-E or Seascan. These devices can inspect the seabed along the coastline to verify whether the seabed has been modified.

The IT180 UAS fitted with various payloads can be deployed for reconnaissance flights, surveillance or inspection.

The systems will work together to provide the operator with a complete status report. The command station can also be supplied as a mobile solution installed in an equipped truck.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

SeaScan MK2

IT180

Inspector 90