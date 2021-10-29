Drone Defence: Putting C-UAS Technologies to the Test (Studio)

Drone Defence: Fighting Back Against UAS (Studio)
Raytheon Missiles & Defense is increasingly focused on counter-UAS technologies, notably through its KuRFS radar and Coyote family of effectors.
Adversaries have a wide range of threats at their disposal, including missiles, aircraft and UAS.
Raytheon Missiles & & Defense’s systems help its customers address this complex threat, explains Tom Laliberty, Vice President of Land Warfare and Air Defense at the Raytheon Technologies business.
