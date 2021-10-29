Drone Defence: Putting C-UAS Technologies to the Test (Studio)

Raytheon Missiles & Defense has developed a set of enabling technologies and customisable systems for the counter-UAS (C-UAS) mission.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Counter-UAS is a growing focus for Raytheon Missiles & Defense, notably through its KuRFS radar and Coyote family of effectors.

Adversaries have a wide range of threats at their disposal, including missiles, aircraft and UAS.

Raytheon Missiles & & Defense’s systems help its customers address this complex threat, explains Tom Laliberty, Vice President of Land Warfare and Air Defense at the Raytheon Technologies business.