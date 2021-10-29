To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Drone Defence: Putting C-UAS Technologies to the Test (Studio)

29th October 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by Studio

RSS
Raytheon Missiles & Defense has developed a set of enabling technologies and customisable systems for the counter-UAS (C-UAS) mission.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Counter-UAS is a growing focus for Raytheon Missiles & Defense, notably through its KuRFS radar and Coyote family of effectors.

Adversaries have a wide range of threats at their disposal, including missiles, aircraft and UAS.

Raytheon Missiles & & Defense’s systems help its customers address this complex threat, explains Tom Laliberty, Vice President of Land Warfare and Air Defense at the Raytheon Technologies business.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Unmanned Vehicles

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users