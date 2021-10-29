Drone Defence: Fighting Back Against UAS (Studio)

Raytheon Missiles & Defense is increasingly focused on counter-UAS technologies, notably through its KuRFS radar and Coyote family of effectors.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) are a growing threat for the US and its allies. Adversaries can acquire drones in high volumes and at low cost, deploying them in various roles.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense recently demonstrated the Coyote family of effectors and KuRFS radar for the US Army at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

Tom Laliberty, Vice President of Land Warfare and Air Defense at the Raytheon Technologies business, explains what was achieved during the tests.