Drone Defence: Fighting Back Against UAS (Studio)

Drone Defence: Putting C-UAS Technologies to the Test (Studio)
Raytheon Missiles & Defense has developed a set of enabling technologies and customisable systems for the counter-UAS (C-UAS) mission.
Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Missiles & Defense
Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) are a growing threat for the US and its allies. Adversaries can acquire drones in high volumes and at low cost, deploying them in various roles.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense recently demonstrated the Coyote family of effectors and KuRFS radar for the US Army at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.
Tom Laliberty, Vice President of Land Warfare and Air Defense at the Raytheon Technologies business, explains what was achieved during the tests.
