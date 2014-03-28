DIMDEX: Qatar Armed Forces pursue OPV design

Thales and the Qatar Armed Forces (QAF) have agreed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to pursue the development of an ‘optionally piloted vehicle - aircraft’ (OPV-A), it was announced on 27 March.

Signed on the final day of the DIMDEX conference in Doha, officials from both parties described an intention to deliver a ‘high-performance intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) system’. The contract, worth an undisclosed sum, will also comprise the delivery of a ‘full end-to-end’ training solution.

The deal will see an OPV-A airframe selected by the QAF with Thales then integrating as yet undisclosed mission system capabilities.