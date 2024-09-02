British Army looks to ‘kamikaze drones’ for future operations

British Army soldiers have been working towards flying ‘kamikaze drones’ on one-way missions as they look to emulate the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in their war with invading forces from Russia.

The force has been testing the skills of its soldiers using First Person View (FPV) Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) as it develops a precision-strike capability.

Via Project Lewes, the Army’s programme to incorporate new technologies and capabilities into existing forces, troops have been trained to fly FPV UAS for use on the battlefield for finding and striking targets.

FPV UAS could potentially replace the Parrot and Black Hornet UAS currently issued to the force’s fighting units. These platforms, used for reconnaissance, feature capabilities missing from FPV drones such as GPS and stabilisation software.

“While it is harder to operate, an FPV UAS is a much simpler, more adaptable and cheaper bit of kit,” explained Sergeant Adam Barnes, a senior UAS operator in 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment (2 PARA). “With a skilled pilot and the right UAS, you can use them to strike targets as well as carrying out reconnaissance.”

Currently, operators of Parrot and Black Hornet UAS complete a three-week course to qualify as pilots. The British Army has been running screening sessions to find soldiers among its UAS pilots to fly FPV UAS and join the UK Ministry of Defence Strategic Command’s jHub Drone Academy to further develop their skills.

“An infantry unit equipped with FPV UAS can fly them to attack targets that it would otherwise have to call in mortars, artillery or an air strike to hit,” Barnes noted. “It shortens the kill chain and gives a commander more options, making for a more efficient use of resources.”

FPV UAS can by operated via virtual reality headsets and carry small explosive charges enhancing their manoeuvrability on the battlefield.

