Brimstone integration on Reaper success, MBDA says

MBDA has revealed details about the integration of the Dual-Mode Brimstone munition on board a UK Royal Air Force (RAF) MQ-9 Reaper UAV following a test programme at US Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California.

Live fire tests were conducted in December and January by the RAF’s Air Warfare Centre Unmanned Air Systems Test & Evaluation Squadron, according to MBDA CEO Steve Wadey who described ‘high level results’ as ‘entirely successful’.

MBDA said all ‘primary and secondary trial objectives’ were met, including integration functionality; safe carriage; safe release; system targeting; and end-game performance.

Trials saw the MQ-9 carry two