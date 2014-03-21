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Brimstone integration on Reaper success, MBDA says

21st March 2014 - 14:28 GMT | by Andrew White in London

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MBDA has revealed details about the integration of the Dual-Mode Brimstone munition on board a UK Royal Air Force (RAF) MQ-9 Reaper UAV following a test programme at US Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California.

Live fire tests were conducted in December and January by the RAF’s Air Warfare Centre Unmanned Air Systems Test & Evaluation Squadron, according to MBDA CEO Steve Wadey who described ‘high level results’ as ‘entirely successful’.

MBDA said all ‘primary and secondary trial objectives’ were met, including integration functionality; safe carriage; safe release; system targeting; and end-game performance.

Trials saw the MQ-9 carry two

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Andrew White

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Andrew White

Andrew is a former editor of Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Andrew joined Shephard …

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