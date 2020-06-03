BAE Systems to contribute to DARPA’s Squad X Programme

BAE Systems has been selected by Lockheed Martin to provide key autonomy and AI capabilities to the DARPA Squad X programme. The contract is worth $3.5 million and will build on BAE Systems’ portfolio of autonomous technologies.

The BAE Systems FAST Labs R&D organisation will provide Mission Intelligence for Tactical Systems (MITS) advanced sensor fusion, AI and autonomy. It will then construct and share battlefield awareness, distributing this data to frontline personnel.

Chris Eisenbies, product line director of the Autonomy, Controls and Estimation group at BAE Systems, said: ‘Autonomy technology – be it in the air, space, sea or ground domain – is all about making better decisions faster to allow our warfighters to more effectively execute their missions as safely as possible… We look forward to the prospects of providing this advantage to those in the field.’

The Squad X programme is seeking to design, develop and validate autonomous system prototypes and equip them with sensing tools and off-the-shelf tech.

