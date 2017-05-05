To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AUVSI 2017: Textron dedicated to navy solutions

5th May 2017 - 13:00 GMT | by Beth Maundrill in London

RSS

Textron Systems Unmanned Systems will be showcasing its latest development of the Aerosonde UAV, the Aerosonde hybrid quad (HQ) SUAS variant, at AUVSI Xponential in Dallas amidst plans of naval testing.

The company first announced the successful demonstration of the Aerosonde HQ in early 2016, when the SUAS was launched, and further tests are planned for 2017.

'We are planning to demonstrate its capabilities in the third quarter of this year from a [US] navy vessel,' Bill Irby, vice president and general manager at Textron, told Shephard. 'We are going to demonstrate shipboard landing and take-off as well as surveillance

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Beth Maundrill

Author

Beth Maundrill

Beth is Deputy Editor - Land at Shephard Media, managing coverage across all formats of …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from AUVSI Xponential 2017 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us