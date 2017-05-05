AUVSI 2017: Textron dedicated to navy solutions

Textron Systems Unmanned Systems will be showcasing its latest development of the Aerosonde UAV, the Aerosonde hybrid quad (HQ) SUAS variant, at AUVSI Xponential in Dallas amidst plans of naval testing.

The company first announced the successful demonstration of the Aerosonde HQ in early 2016, when the SUAS was launched, and further tests are planned for 2017.

'We are planning to demonstrate its capabilities in the third quarter of this year from a [US] navy vessel,' Bill Irby, vice president and general manager at Textron, told Shephard. 'We are going to demonstrate shipboard landing and take-off as well as surveillance