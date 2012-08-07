AUVSI 2012: AAI pushes CUSV for UISS

AAI is anticipating the release of an RfP from the US Navy for its Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS) programme which it intends to respond to with its Common USV (CUSV).

Speaking to Shephard at AUVSI's Unmanned Systems North America in Las Vegas on 7 August, Stanley DeGeus, senior business solutions director of advanced systems at the company said AAI is ready to respond with its bid, and is looking at sweep system manufacturers to add to the common platform.

'The navy has an RfP that's coming out for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System,' DeGeus explained. 'We hope the CUSV