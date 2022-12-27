Austria tests future solution to defeat small UAS
Rheinmetall’s Counter-small Unmanned Aerial System (C-sUAS) successfully completed testing with the Austrian Armed Forces earlier in December.
Delivered in May 2022, the C-sUAS system is currently being evaluated in a realistic exercise alongside other systems as part of the Countering Emerging Air Threats (C-EAT) project.
Following the successful testing, the Austrian Armed Forces have now extended the lease contract by seven months.
The C-sUAS system comprises two shelter units, enabling rapid deployment on standard trailers and trucks. The sensor unit elevates automatically and can be equipped with various detection technologies, including X-band and S-band radar, passive emitter locator, ADS-B receiver and others if required.
Based on the tried and tested Oerlikon Skymaster C2 system, the separate C2 shelter is a fully fledged operator workstation.
