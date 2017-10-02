AUSA 2017: Army unmanned convoy efforts leap forward
The US Army’s unmanned resupply effort has taken a step forward following demonstrations of the latest advancements in the Autonomous Ground Resupply (AGR) Science and Technology Objective (STO) project.
This represents the first evaluation of the new optionally-manned architecture that enables fully-unmanned followers in a leader-follower convoy.
The demonstrations, carried out by the US Army Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center (TARDEC), were conducted at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center in September 2017.
The capabilities tested the high-value mission sets within sustainment convoys where Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) optionally-manned vehicles can save resources and lives, according
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from AUSA Annual 2017 News
-
AUSA 2017: Bassett talks army modernisation (video)
Maj Gen David Bassett, Program Executive Officer of Ground Combat Systems, speaks with Shephard about the US Army's modernisation, budgetary challenges and the next-generation of combat …
-
AUSA 2017: AMPV for the modern soldier (video)
BAE Systems displayed the general purpose variant of its Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) for the US Army at AUSA. Mike Signorelli, deputy and VP strategy …
-
AUSA 2017: Revision unveils latest tactical communications headset
Revision Military has introduced a new tactical communications headset system, SenSys ComCentr2, to its line of integrated soldier system products. After first unveiling the system at …
-
AUSA 2017: JCB reveals military XR-M (video)
JCB showcased its XR-M solution to the US Army for the first time at this year's AUSA exhibition in Washington DC.Chris Giorgianni, VP of government …
-
AUSA 2017: US Army eyes Nightwarden
Alongside showcasing its Nightwarden UAS to the US Army for the first time at AUSA, Textron Systems has also made gains with its Shadow V2 …
-
AUSA 2017: Show review (video)
Land warfare editor, Grant Turnbull, talks through the hot topics from AUSA 2017 in Washington including short range air defence technologies, active protection systems and …