AUSA 2017: Army unmanned convoy efforts leap forward

2nd October 2017 - 15:00 GMT | by Beth Maundrill in London

The US Army’s unmanned resupply effort has taken a step forward following demonstrations of the latest advancements in the Autonomous Ground Resupply (AGR) Science and Technology Objective (STO) project.

This represents the first evaluation of the new optionally-manned architecture that enables fully-unmanned followers in a leader-follower convoy.

The demonstrations, carried out by the US Army Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center (TARDEC), were conducted at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center in September 2017.

The capabilities tested the high-value mission sets within sustainment convoys where Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) optionally-manned vehicles can save resources and lives, according

