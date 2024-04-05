AI and software companies selected for US Army Robotic Combat Vehicle subsystems

The US Army and the US DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has awarded contracts to support the development of autonomous navigation, machine learning and autonomy, and software system integration systems for the army’s RCV programme.

The efforts come under the Ground Vehicle Autonomous Pathways (GVAP) project which will prototype software for the navigation of uncrewed vehicles by fusing data from multiple sensors and allowing for teleoperations of UGVs.

A statement from DIU when announcing the contracts said: “The project will provide a technical pipeline to continue rapid modelling, testing, evaluation, development and deployment of autonomous features as they become commercially