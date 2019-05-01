ITEC 2019: Walls on tour

Following its presence at Enforce Tac in Nürnberg, Germany in March, Survitec has decided to take its inflatable walls training system (IWTS) on a year-long European roadshow that will take in ten or more countries.

Survitec entered into an exclusive licencing agreement for IWTS in early 2018 with UK-based Battlefield Sim Limited, and said that since then, ‘it has achieved substantial revenues within the year of the agreement’.

The company’s strategy has been to focus on the US civil protection market with IWTS now being used in a number of police training facilities. Other recent significant contracts include the