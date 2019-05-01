ITEC 2019: Walls on tour
Following its presence at Enforce Tac in Nürnberg, Germany in March, Survitec has decided to take its inflatable walls training system (IWTS) on a year-long European roadshow that will take in ten or more countries.
Survitec entered into an exclusive licencing agreement for IWTS in early 2018 with UK-based Battlefield Sim Limited, and said that since then, ‘it has achieved substantial revenues within the year of the agreement’.
The company’s strategy has been to focus on the US civil protection market with IWTS now being used in a number of police training facilities. Other recent significant contracts include the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from ITEC 2019 Show News
-
ITEC 2019: Finnish VR headset pushing resolution frontiers (video)
Finnish company Varjo demonstrated its VR-1 headset at ITEC 2019. The system is a VR device with human-eye resolution. The VR-1 also features an advanced …
-
ITEC 2019: Clear skies ahead with JVC's 4K native projector (video)
JVC demonstrated its new VS3000 projector at ITEC 2019 in Stockholm. It has a resolution of 4096x2160 pixels, a contrast ratio of 1500:1 and high …
-
ITEC 2019: MASA’s Sword gives cutting edge to HADR training
As a long-term user of MASA’s Sword computer-based constructive training system, the Bangladesh Army has been instrumental in developing the product over the past three …
-
ITEC 2019: Seeing triple with Lightspace technologies (video)
Looking beyond VR glasses, Lightspace technologies demonstrated its prototype 3D viewing concept at ITEC 2019 in Stockholm. The system allows for seeing in 3D without …
-
ITEC 2019: More than just technology says industry (video)
Shephard speaks with industry leaders from BMT, DiSTI and Lockheed Martin at ITEC 2019 in Stockholm, asking how the technological solutions being presented at the event …
-
ITEC 2019: TrianGraphics spreads its 3D wings
Epic Games has added another string to its bow with database specialists TrianGraphics now offering export of its Trian3DBuilder straight into the game engine, Unreal …