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I/ITSEC 2017: Quantum3D expands portfolio

27th November 2017 - 06:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Orlando

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Best known for its real-time image generation capabilities, California-based Quantum3D is using I/ITSEC 2017 to highlight a number of new products and expand its offering.

In addition to the latest version of its MANTIS scene management software which is now available in a fully-functional free version aimed at developers and potential customers, the company will also show its IDX 80 image generator and Facets 3D model library (pictured).

Available in early 2018, MANTIS will now offer plugins for both X-Plane and Prepar3D, making it, said the company, ‘possible to build simulators with these popular software platforms, while upgrading to the

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Trevor Nash

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Trevor Nash

After a career in the British Army, Trevor Nash worked in the simulation and training …

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