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I/ITSEC 2017: 3D Perception delivers Northstar to Lockheed

29th November 2017 - 14:34 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Orlando

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Projection display specialists, 3D Perception, has now delivered its Northstar visual display system to Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems and completed factory acceptance testing.

The Northstar visual display has been integrated on a Beechcraft T-6C simulator that Lockheed Martin is supplying as part of the UK’s Military Flight Training System (MFTS) fixed-wing contract award.

The fixed-wing portion of MFTS sees Affinity, a joint venture between KBR and Elbit, supplying 10 T-6Cs that will be used for basic flying training. The other elements of the programme include the Phenom 100 and GROB 120TP aircraft that will be used

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Trevor Nash

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Trevor Nash

After a career in the British Army, Trevor Nash worked in the simulation and training …

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