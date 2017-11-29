I/ITSEC 2017: 3D Perception delivers Northstar to Lockheed

I/ITSEC casts light on simulation and training trends
One of the key benefits of I/ITSEC is its ability to shine a spotlight on the current state of the military training and simulation market. …
Projection display specialists, 3D Perception, has now delivered its Northstar visual display system to Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems and completed factory acceptance testing.
The Northstar visual display has been integrated on a Beechcraft T-6C simulator that Lockheed Martin is supplying as part of the UK’s Military Flight Training System (MFTS) fixed-wing contract award.
The fixed-wing portion of MFTS sees Affinity, a joint venture between KBR and Elbit, supplying 10 T-6Cs that will be used for basic flying training. The other elements of the programme include the Phenom 100 and GROB 120TP aircraft that will be used
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One of the key benefits of I/ITSEC is its ability to shine a spotlight on the current state of the military training and simulation market. …
In early November, Rheinmetall transferred the first of 35 MAN TGX series trucks to the German Armed Forces n Oldenburg for driver training. The contract is …
Meggitt Training Systems has launched its new immersive, multi-screen FATS 300 system at I/ITSEC 2017. The system is designed to provide an immersive training environment …
Training and simulation specialists Rockwell Collins used this year's I/ITSEC to showcase how it is moving forward with joint force solutions in the live, virtual …
The US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) is looking to leverage virtual reality technology as it develops new flight simulation trainers. The Naval Aviation Training …
The US Army Research Laboratory is pioneering studies into test dummies that accurately represent what happens to the human body when involved in a vehicle …