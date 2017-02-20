To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US SOF looks at GPS 'out of the box'

20th February 2017 - 12:00 GMT | by Scott Gourley

The US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) is exploring concepts for alternative Global Positioning System (GPS) solutions, with representatives announcing an upcoming government/industry collaborative event.

The 'out of the box' event, being held under the auspices of USSOCOM's Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, & Logistics (SOF AT&L) Program Executive Office for Fixed Wing (PEO-FW), will be held 26-27 April at the command's unclassified test bed in St. Petersburg, Florida.

According to the announcement, the SOF AT&L PEO-FW is looking for support from technical subject matter experts on the utilisation of GPS applications, with specific expertise in the area of positioning, navigation

Scott Gourley

Scott Gourley

Scott Gourley is a US-based writer on defence and security issues.

