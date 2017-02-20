US SOF looks at GPS 'out of the box'
The US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) is exploring concepts for alternative Global Positioning System (GPS) solutions, with representatives announcing an upcoming government/industry collaborative event.
The 'out of the box' event, being held under the auspices of USSOCOM's Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, & Logistics (SOF AT&L) Program Executive Office for Fixed Wing (PEO-FW), will be held 26-27 April at the command's unclassified test bed in St. Petersburg, Florida.
According to the announcement, the SOF AT&L PEO-FW is looking for support from technical subject matter experts on the utilisation of GPS applications, with specific expertise in the area of positioning, navigation
