US Air Force looks for help with personnel recovery

The successful recovery of downed flight crews is a critical mission that covers both conventional and special operations forces across the entire spectrum of conflict.

Against a background of increasingly sophisticated operational environments, the US Air Force is looking for new technologies that might support future personnel recovery (PR) activities.

According to a recent ‘sources sought’ announcement from the Air Force Research Laboratory, the leadership of the Air Force PR Service Core Function (SCF) intends to sponsor an inaugural IR&D Technology Interchange Meeting (TIM) in mid-March 2018 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

‘This PR IR&D event will be led