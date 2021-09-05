To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Malaysia looks for special forces equipment

5th September 2021 - 23:39 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

A Malaysian Army special service unit trooper carrying a C90 weapon at the 2018 National Day Parade rehearsal. (Dzirhan Mahadzir)

Anti-structure weapons and training grenades are on the shopping list of Malaysian army special forces.

Malaysia issued a tender on 2 September calling for 1,500 light anti-structure weapon systems (LAW) for Malaysian Army special forces, alongside another tender the same day calling for 20,000 eco-friendly training hand grenades.

Both tenders close on 23 September.

The LAW tender stated, ‘There is a requirement to equip Special Service Group units with a light-structure weapon disposable system to be used by special forces personnel during operations and training.’ However, it did not specify any particular calibre for the LAW.

Malaysia’s Special Service Group currently possesses the Instalaza 90mm C90 and both the 66mm anti-tank and ...

