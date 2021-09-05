Malaysia looks for special forces equipment

Malaysia issued a tender on 2 September calling for 1,500 light anti-structure weapon systems (LAW) for Malaysian Army special forces, alongside another tender the same day calling for 20,000 eco-friendly training hand grenades.

Both tenders close on 23 September.

The LAW tender stated, ‘There is a requirement to equip Special Service Group units with a light-structure weapon disposable system to be used by special forces personnel during operations and training.’ However, it did not specify any particular calibre for the LAW.

Malaysia’s Special Service Group currently possesses the Instalaza 90mm C90 and both the 66mm anti-tank and ...