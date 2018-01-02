JSSD-K construction work set to begin

Why artificial intelligence has secured its place in special forces’ operations
The diverse use cases of Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been turning it into a critical tool for Special Operations Forces (SOF).
Work is set to begin on a new joint logistics operations centre for the US Special Operations Command Central’s Joint Special Operations Forces Support Detachment – K (JSSD-K) located at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing in Southwest Asia.
The $7 million construction package includes the logistics operations centre, upgrades to the maintenance hangars and new latrines and laundry facilities at the compound. Plans for a new ammunition holding area are also underway.
JSSD-K serves as a trans-regional, intermediate-level staging base and logistics hub for special operations personnel and cargo coming in and out of theatre. The team is comprised of army, air force, navy, marines, and department of defence civilians and contractor field service representatives. The team supports a wide variety of missions, including Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom Sentinel in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, as well as other SOF operations, activities, and actions throughout Special Operations Command Central’s 20-country AOR.
The camp also serves as a joint reception, staging, onward movement and integration for hundreds of SOF personnel moving in and out of the theatre each month; and the team handles intermediate level maintenance capabilities, providing repair and modifications on special operations vehicles and weapon systems.
Specific works include maintenance and modification operations, communications equipment and weapons system installation, cargo runs to the seaport and airports, supply runs to nearby installations, and coordinating multi-modal movements of personnel and cargo throughout the AOR.
The diverse use cases of Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been turning it into a critical tool for Special Operations Forces (SOF).
Polaris Government and Defense has launched the Military 850 TITAN 155 snowmobile ahead of SOF Week 2025. Designed for immediate deployment in cold-weather environments, the platform will enter trials with special operations forces by year-end, targeting NATO’s northern and eastern European members.
Solutions supplied by Adventure Tactical currently equip military and law enforcement forces of 24 countries.
At SOF Week 2025 in Tampa, Florida, Stu Bradin, President and CEO of the Global SOF Foundation (GSOF), underscored the increasing operational demands placed on special operations forces (SOF) as global tensions mount.
Japan’s Ministry of Defense is devoting government-level effort and funding to tackling the growing problem of cyber warfare.
All the best images from the penultimate day of Eurosatory 2024 which brought the security industry into sharper focus for attendees to the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte.