JSSD-K construction work set to begin

Work is set to begin on a new joint logistics operations centre for the US Special Operations Command Central’s Joint Special Operations Forces Support Detachment – K (JSSD-K) located at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing in Southwest Asia.

The $7 million construction package includes the logistics operations centre, upgrades to the maintenance hangars and new latrines and laundry facilities at the compound. Plans for a new ammunition holding area are also underway.

JSSD-K serves as a trans-regional, intermediate-level staging base and logistics hub for special operations personnel and cargo coming in and out of theatre. The team is comprised of army, air force, navy, marines, and department of defence civilians and contractor field service representatives. The team supports a wide variety of missions, including Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom Sentinel in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, as well as other SOF operations, activities, and actions throughout Special Operations Command Central’s 20-country AOR.

The camp also serves as a joint reception, staging, onward movement and integration for hundreds of SOF personnel moving in and out of the theatre each month; and the team handles intermediate level maintenance capabilities, providing repair and modifications on special operations vehicles and weapon systems.

Specific works include maintenance and modification operations, communications equipment and weapons system installation, cargo runs to the seaport and airports, supply runs to nearby installations, and coordinating multi-modal movements of personnel and cargo throughout the AOR.