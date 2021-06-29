Internest and Zodiac Milpro team up for UAV platform on special forces boats

At SOFINS 2021 in Bordeaux from 29 June to 1 July, Internest and Zodiac Milpro announced their collaboration on the development of a take-off and landing platform for autonomous UAVs on rigid hull inflatable boats (RIBs).

The objective of the collaboration is to simplify the use of UAVs on RIBs and inflatable boats, primarily for ISR missions and communications relay.

‘RIBs and inflatable boats are small vessels with limited space for personnel and gear,’ Nicolas Sczaniecki, CEO of Internest, noted to Shephard.

He added: ‘When speaking to end-users, we realised there was a need for a fully autonomous take-off and ...