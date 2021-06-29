To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Internest and Zodiac Milpro team up for UAV platform on special forces boats

29th June 2021 - 09:23 GMT | by Alix Valenti in Nice

Illustration of how the autonomous UAV landing system for RIBs works. (Photo: Zodiac Milpro)

Internest has adapted its Local Landing System to work with a drone landing platform for RIBs from Zodiac Milpro.

At SOFINS 2021 in Bordeaux from 29 June to 1 July, Internest and Zodiac Milpro announced their collaboration on the development of a take-off and landing platform for autonomous UAVs on rigid hull inflatable boats (RIBs).

The objective of the collaboration is to simplify the use of UAVs on RIBs and inflatable boats, primarily for ISR missions and communications relay.

‘RIBs and inflatable boats are small vessels with limited space for personnel and gear,’ Nicolas Sczaniecki, CEO of Internest, noted to Shephard.

He added: ‘When speaking to end-users, we realised there was a need for a fully autonomous take-off and ...

