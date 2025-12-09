To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

What new technologies could be involved in UK Atlantic Bastion initiative?

9th December 2025 - 08:39 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

RSS

The Royal Navy has made significant progress on uncrewed vessels this year, including its testing of five Syos Aerospace Rattler vessels earlier this year which were controlled from 500 miles away. (Photo: Royal Navy)

As new details emerge on the UK Royal Navy’s plan to secure the North Atlantic for the UK and NATO, three main areas of opportunity for new technology are the focal point.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has revealed more information this week on the UK Royal Navy’s (RN) Atlantic Bastion initiative as part of the country’s response to the growing threat of submarine and underwater activity from Russia.

Atlantic Bastion was outlined in the government’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR) 2025 published earlier this year, highlighting the RN’s role in protecting critical undersea infrastructure and maritime traffic while defending the Euro-Atlantic as part of its contribution to NATO’s regional defence plans.

In a bid to reflect the changing needs of maritime defence, as Russia continues to modernise its own capabilities at a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Eleanor Harvey

Author

Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us