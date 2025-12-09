What new technologies could be involved in UK Atlantic Bastion initiative?

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has revealed more information this week on the UK Royal Navy’s (RN) Atlantic Bastion initiative as part of the country’s response to the growing threat of submarine and underwater activity from Russia.

Atlantic Bastion was outlined in the government’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR) 2025 published earlier this year, highlighting the RN’s role in protecting critical undersea infrastructure and maritime traffic while defending the Euro-Atlantic as part of its contribution to NATO’s regional defence plans.

In a bid to reflect the changing needs of maritime defence, as Russia continues to modernise its own capabilities at a