What does Saab’s operations shake-up mean for its new ‘Naval’ chapter?
Saab, the Swedish aerospace and defence company, announced that it would consolidate its naval operations into a single business area called Naval, effective 1 April 2026.
The restructuring merges business area Kockums – responsible for surface vessels, submarines and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) – with the majority of the Naval Combat Systems unit. Naval Combat Systems develops and produces combat management systems (CMS), fire control systems and secure communications solutions.
Mats Wicksell, currently head of Kockums, will lead the new business area.
This development raises the question of what it signals about Saab’s competitive positioning. As William Lupton, naval analyst
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