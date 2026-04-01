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What does Saab’s operations shake-up mean for its new ‘Naval’ chapter?

1st April 2026 - 12:25 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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Saab Kockums was awarded the contract to develop two A26 submarines for the Royal Swedish Navy in 2015, but the programme has encountered delays and rising costs. (Photo: Saab)

Saab’s merger of its Kockums and Naval Combat Systems divisions into a single business area called Naval, effective 1 April 2026, aims to enhance efficiency, innovation and competitive positioning in the naval sector.

Saab, the Swedish aerospace and defence company, announced that it would consolidate its naval operations into a single business area called Naval, effective 1 April 2026.

The restructuring merges business area Kockums – responsible for surface vessels, submarines and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) – with the majority of the Naval Combat Systems unit. Naval Combat Systems develops and produces combat management systems (CMS), fire control systems and secure communications solutions.

Mats Wicksell, currently head of Kockums, will lead the new business area.

This development raises the question of what it signals about Saab’s competitive positioning. As William Lupton, naval analyst

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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