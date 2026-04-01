What does Saab’s operations shake-up mean for its new ‘Naval’ chapter?

Saab Kockums was awarded the contract to develop two A26 submarines for the Royal Swedish Navy in 2015, but the programme has encountered delays and rising costs. (Photo: Saab)

Saab’s merger of its Kockums and Naval Combat Systems divisions into a single business area called Naval, effective 1 April 2026, aims to enhance efficiency, innovation and competitive positioning in the naval sector.