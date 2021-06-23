USN picks Bath Iron Works for post-delivery work on DDG 120

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works launched the future USS Carl M Levin (DDG 120) on 16 May 2021. (Photo: GD Bath Iron Works)

Bath Iron Works to support newly launched Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA ship.

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works is to perform post-delivery availability work on the future USN Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120).

Work on the $8.68 million contract modification from the USN is scheduled to finish by July 2022.

USS Carl M. Levin was launched on 20 May 2021.

DDG 121, 122, 123, 124 and 127 are also all under various stages of construction. DDG 122 was laid down at Bath Iron Works on 10 January 2020 as the 72nd ship in the Arleigh Burke class.

DDG 124 was laid down on 6 April 2021 and is the last of the Flight IIA vessels to begin construction, according to Shephard Defence Insight.