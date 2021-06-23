USN picks Bath Iron Works for post-delivery work on DDG 120

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
General Dynamics Bath Iron Works is to perform post-delivery availability work on the future USN Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120).
Work on the $8.68 million contract modification from the USN is scheduled to finish by July 2022.
USS Carl M. Levin was launched on 20 May 2021.
DDG 121, 122, 123, 124 and 127 are also all under various stages of construction. DDG 122 was laid down at Bath Iron Works on 10 January 2020 as the 72nd ship in the Arleigh Burke class.
DDG 124 was laid down on 6 April 2021 and is the last of the Flight IIA vessels to begin construction, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.